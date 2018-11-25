Assembly adjourned sine die

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on Saturday, 18 days ahead of schedule. The session was conducted for only five days, out of which proceedings were disrupted on four days by members over different issues.

Government Chief Whip Amar Prasad Satpathy moved a motion for early closure of the session as there was no pending official business to transact, which was accepted by Speaker Pradip Amat. The session had started on November 16 and was scheduled to continue till December 15. The session originally had 23 working days.

Proceedings were disrupted by members over the issues of anti-farmer policy of the Centre and State Government, tree felling at Balrampur in Dhenkanal district, misutilisation of tribal development fund for the benefit of BJD workers, minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and slashing of post-Matric scholarship fund for Scheduled Tribe students by the Centre. Only six out of 374 starred questions were answered.

However, normalcy returned to the House on Saturday, the last day of the session. The Opposition and treasury bench members did not disturb the proceedings during the day. After the question hour, the zero hour was also smooth in the House.