Rs 450 cr budget for Biju Yuva Vahini

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the loan burden on the State has been projected to be over `92,000 crore by the end of 2018 financial year, the Government has decided to spend `450 crore on Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV).

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Chadrasarathi Behera informed this in a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP).

Stating that 7279 bank accounts have been opened in the name of BYV, the Minister said the membership of the Vahini has crossed 2.6 lakh. He said the Yuva Bahini will help create a sense of social values and responsibility among the youths to take up community service, volunteerism and leadership. Besides, it will work for prohibition (Nisha Ku Na) all over the State, he said.

The Minister said members of the Yuva Vahini will be encouraged to take up different social service works. Persons in the age group of 15 to 35 years are being taken in as Yuva Vahini members, he said and added that highest number of 21,850 youths have joined from Balasore district.