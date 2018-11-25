Home States Odisha

Rs 450 cr budget for Biju Yuva Vahini

In a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP), Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Chadrasarathi Behera informed this in a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP).

Published: 25th November 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the loan burden on the State has been projected to be over `92,000 crore by the end of 2018 financial year, the Government has decided to spend `450 crore on Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV).

In a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP), Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Chadrasarathi Behera informed this in a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP).

Stating that 7279 bank accounts have been opened in the name of BYV, the Minister said the membership of the Vahini has crossed 2.6 lakh. He said the Yuva Bahini will help create a sense of social values and responsibility among the youths to take up community service, volunteerism and leadership. Besides, it will work for prohibition (Nisha Ku Na) all over the State, he said.

The Minister said members of the Yuva Vahini will be encouraged to take up different social service works. Persons in the age group of 15 to 35 years are being taken in as Yuva Vahini members, he said and added that highest number of 21,850 youths have joined from Balasore district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp