DoT FEST to charm visitors during World Cup

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Sunday launched the logo, event calendar and teaser for the City carnival ‘Dot FEST’ to be organised during the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. The 17-day long event is scheduled to start from December 1 and will continue till December 16.

During the festival, leading hotels and restaurants of the City will prepare cuisines of all the States as well as 16 countries.A storytelling session will also be organised and a roster of musicians including Vishal and Shekhar, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Farhan Akhtar, Shaan, Sona Mohapatra, Rituraj Mohanty, Noorani Sisters and Krishna Beura will perform live at IDCO exhibition ground as part of the event. Singer Shreya Ghosal and popular stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath will also entertain the audience.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have also planned cycling tours as well as heritage and nature trail walks for tourists during these 17days.Housing and Urban Development Minister Niranjan Pujari said as the City will host athletes and guests from around the world during the Hockey World Cup, it will be a perfect occasion to showcase the cultural bounty of the Capital and Odisha to the visitors.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera said the State Government is expecting a record tourist footfall to Odisha during the World Cup and Dot FEST will be a treat for them during their stay in the Capital.

BMC Commissioner and BDA vice-chairman Krishan Kumar said by introducing art projects like STAMP, heritage walks and trails around the Capital, Bhubaneswar is moving towards becoming a City of creative economy in India. “We hope to make Dot FEST one of the biggest events in the country,” he said.

Officials of Tourism department, which is organising the festival with help from BMC and BDA, said tickets for Dot FEST will be available on Bookmyshow.com and details about the event is also available at www.bhubaneswar.me.

Patha Utsav to resume

Patha Utsav will be organised for three days during the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. The fun-filled morning event will be held on December 2, 9 and 16 during which sporting activities, cultural as well as social awareness programmes will be organised by the civic authorities and other organisations from 7 am onwards. With thousands of tourists visiting the State during the World Cup, the event will add more colours to the festive fever, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) official Bhawani Shankar Chayani said.