More areas under pulses

A variety of crops will be grown in 97,700 hectares in rabi season, the DDA said. Seeds will be provided through PACS at the village level.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  The district administration has assured farmers that commercial banks and cooperative societies will sanction agricultural loans for cultivating more pulses, vegetables and other crops in the rabi season.This was decided at the District Agricultural Strategy Committee meeting held in the presence of Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday.

Presenting details of rabi crops, Deputy Director of Agriculture Chhabindra Behera said pulses will be grown in 53,100 hectares, vegetables in 22,500 hectares, oil seeds in 15,200 hectares, paddy in 790 hectares and spices in 4,900 hectares, among others.

However, for any assistance,  soil testing facility and need-based fertiliser will be provided. The committee decided to develop capacity of farmers for commercial farming, he said. All farmers will be informed and updated about facilities available for them, Behera added. The Agriculture department will provide all incentives and facilities on time.

