Home States Odisha

ASI to excavate Asurgarh

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon excavate the historical Asurgarh fort site near Narla block in Kalahandi district.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Asurgarh fort site near Narla in Kalahandi district | express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon excavate the historical Asurgarh fort site near Narla block in Kalahandi district. A team of ASI officials that is camping at the site has started marking the area for excavation that would throw light into the civilisation that existed during 5th century AD at the protected site. The team is being led by archeologist of ASI and excavation wing’s chief DB Gadanayak.

An ancient metropolis, Asurgarh is considered contemporaneous to Sisupalagarh, Ujjain, Ahichatra, Kosambi and other ancient Indian cities. Different antiquities, structures, coins and beads were excavated from the site. Though in 1973 the site was declared protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Monuments Act, 1958, proper excavation and preservation of monuments are not being done. In fact, the site was considered an emporium of bead-making and trading and its hydraulic system was considered unique. 

The fort was planned in a rectangular pattern as per Kautalyan principles of ‘Durgabidhana’ and ancient Indian geometrical formula. Gadnayak said currently the team is camping at Dekhunpada village on the outskirts of the central fort of Asurgarh and marking work is being done since November 24. After completion of marking process, archeologists and archeology students from different universities will join in first phase scientific excavation of the fort site that will continue for four  months.

Asurgarh fort consists of main fort and exterior fortification. The main fortification spreads over 12 hectares and there was also an external fortification, which is now in ruins. At present, the height and width of the fortified wall measure 11 m x 7.5 m and the encircled moat measures 36 m in width. A stone barrage constructed over the Sandol river in the north-west side of the fort to provide controlled water to the fortified area and the moat still exist. Asurgarh is famous for its excellent hydraulic technique and water management. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp