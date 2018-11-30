Home States Odisha

CM seeks GST cut on kendu leaves  

Kendu leaf, a minor forest produce, is financial lifeline of tribals of Odisha.

Published: 30th November 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday demanded that GST on kendu leaves should be brought down from 18 per cent to five per cent as a large number of people from the State are dependent on it for their livelihood.The issue was raised by Naveen in a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “In the interest of a large cross section of the people dependent upon kendu leaves for their livelihood, it is requested to place the matter in the next meeting of GST Council and consider to reduce GST on kendu leaves to five per cent,” he said.

The Chief Minister said in Odisha, there was five per cent VAT on kendu leaves prior to implementation of GST. Due to of 18 per cent GST, which is very high, thousands of quintals of kendu leaves are still lying at different godowns, he said.

“This has led to drop in selling price of the leaves sold by Odisha Forest Development Corporation Limited through tender,” he said and added it has also impacted implementation of social security and welfare schemes for 8.5 lakh kendu leaf pluckers, seasonal and binding workers engaged in the trade.

Kendu leaf, a minor forest produce, is financial lifeline of tribals of Odisha. They collect the leaves as part of their right defined under Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. They have the right to procure and sell these products, Naveen added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp