Eye on perfect reforms score for business ease

BHUBANESWAR: After sliding down in the ease of doing business rankings at the national level, the State Government on Thursday resolved to further improve business reforms to make Odisha one of the best investment destinations in the country.Even as the State has made significant strides in implementing ease of doing business reforms with compliance percentage going up from 52.15 per cent in 2015 to 97.83 per cent in 2018, a target has been set to achieve full compliance of the reform process by end of this year.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi directed departments concerned to ensure cent per cent ground level implementation of business reforms for creating a facilitating business eco-system in the State.Chairing a high level meeting on Business Reform Action Plan for 2019, Padhi asked the departments to issue strict guidelines to all offices and agencies under their administrative control to ensure that all reform measures are implemented in true spirit.

Industry department was also advised to organise sensitisation and orientation programmes for officers working at the level of service delivery. Padhi advised the departments to create massive awareness among prospective users about online facilities and services available so that they can avail these without running to Government offices. He set January 31, 2019 as the deadline for online delivery of services regarding various clearances, permissions, no objections certificates and licences.

Hundred per cent of the targeted reform has been introduced in vital indicators like access to information, compliance to environmental procedures, labour regulations, tax procedures and single window system, said Principal Secretary, Industry Sanjeev Chopra.Three commercial courts have already been established at Khurda, Berhampur and Sambalpur for quick disposal of business-related cases, he added.

The Chief Secretary also asked officials concerned to make online systems for sanction of drug and trade licence, construction permits and registration of shops and commercial establishments. The departments concerned were further asked to make provisions for online application and sanction of incentives in favour of various enterprises.