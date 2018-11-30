Home States Odisha

Konark Dance fest from Dec 1

The annual Konark Dance Festival and Sand Art Festival, organised by the Tourism Department, will begin from December 1. 

Published: 30th November 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual Konark Dance Festival and Sand Art Festival, organised by the Tourism Department, will begin from December 1. While Odissi will be a regular feature on all the five days of the dance festival, to be held with the Sun Temple as the backdrop, classical dances Bharatnatyam, Sattriya, Manipuri, Kathak and Kuchipudi will also be showcased. 

This year, the festival will be opened by Odissi performer Guru Durgacharan Ranbir followed by Bharatnatyam by Rama Vidyanathan. Other Odissi dancers who will be a part of the festival are Illeana Citaristi, Sharmila Biswas, Ranjana Gauhar and their troupes. Besides, a troupe from GKCM Odissi Research Centre will also participate.

The Sand Art Festival will be organised at Chandrabhaga Beach, around three km from the Sun Temple. The opening theme of the festival will be Odisha Hockey men’s World Cup. As many as 101 sand artists from the country and Spain, Sri Lanka, Italy, Netherlands, US and Japan will participate in the event that would be curated by eminent sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik.
The festivals will conclude on December 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp