Home States Odisha

Odisha: Woman attacked and injured by saltwater crocodile in Kendrapara

However, a group of women, who were near the river, raised an alarm and rescued the woman.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Victim of crocodile attack Mani Dhaudia | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 36-year-old woman of Barakolikhola village in Kendrapara district was grievously injured on Sunday after she was attacked by a saltwater crocodile while she was catching crabs along with other villagers at Kharinashi creek within Mahakalapada forest range near Bhitarkanika National Park.

The crocodile tried to drag the victim Mani Dhaudia into deep water. However, a group of women, who were near the river, raised an alarm and rescued the woman.

“We attacked the reptile with our utensils and the crocodile lost its grip and failed to drag Mani into deep water”, said Sagarika Mandal,  a village woman.The woman has sustained multiple lacerations and wounds on both her legs.  At present, she is undergoing treatment at Community Health Centre (CHC) at Mahakalapada. “We provided her first aid immediately and stitched all the wounds. She is out of danger,”  hospital sources said.

“This incident occurred outside the national park limits. The State Forest department would bear the cost of treatment of the injured woman following the crocodile attack,” said Divisional Forest Officer of Bhitarkanika National Park Bimal Prasanna Acharya.

It may be recalled that body of Sarat Mallick, a 52-year-old farmer half-eaten by saltwater crocodile, was found in the Brahmani river near the park on July 1 this year.  On June 30 this year, Babaji Sethi (52) of Benapala village was grievously injured  by an estuarine crocodile while he was fishing in the Brahmani river.

“We warned riverside villagers many times not to enter the rivers, creeks and other water bodies of Bhitarkanika and its nearby areas as the areas are infested with about 1,700 ferocious estuarine crocodiles. Around 60 crocodiles live in the water bodies of Mahakalapada forest range. The forest officials also erected barricades in about 35 ponds and river ghats in the park and its nearby areas to prevent the crocodiles from attacking human beings”, added the forest officer.

The correct figure on crocodile attacks is unavailable in the Forest department.  But locals believe that at least six to 10 persons are killed or maimed by crocodiles  each year. “Most of the cases are not reported, people just go missing,” said Arjun  Haldar of  Kharinashi village, one of the worst-hit areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crocodile attack Kendrapara Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament