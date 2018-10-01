Home States Odisha

Train the brain to interpret two seemingly opposite ideas: Writer Ashwin Sanghi

Ashwin Sanghi advised the budding fiction-thriller writers to carry on and connect the dots to reveal some of the most amazing theories of history and mythology.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Author Ashwin Sanghi interacting with audience during the session | Express

By Sandeep Dwivedy
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The path to creativity starts with the process of unlearning and connecting the dots, said acclaimed fiction-thriller writer Ashwin Sanghi, who started the first session of day two of 7th Odisha Literary Festival by touching the right chord and sharing his experiences in writing.

Engaging school students who had gathered in large numbers to listen to their favourite author, Ashwin began with his Bania family background and his attempts to learn the reality of life which revolved around money. Quoting his maternal grandfather, he said in a rat race even if you win, you are still a rat, evoking laughter and applause from the audience. To drive home his point, the writer said in order to connect the dots, one must train the brain to interpret two seemingly opposite ideas. Only then can a person think differently and do something other than usual.

The author of best sellers such as Chanakya’s Chant and Rozabal Line said he interprets the creation of the Brahmand (universe) to singularity where Vishnu is the creator and Shiva the destroyer. The writer said what prompted him to write is his ability to connect the dots. He said in India, no attempts are made to link ‘itihaas’ (history) and ‘puranas’ (Hindu mythology).

The best selling author again had the audience in splits when he narrated his experience about a trip to Kolkata where he came across a temple where actor Amitabh Bachchan is worshipped. Stating that he could not resist himself from buying an ‘Amitabh Chalisa’, Ashwin connected the dots and said maybe 1,000 years later, the superstar may have a bigger cult following and perhaps one lakh temples having his idol will come up across the country.

“Is this how Rama and Jesus came to be worshipped?”, this question led to another theory where myth and history are stirred in a collider. Citing the example of epic Mahabharata, Ashwin said mythology is a game of checkers and what was whispered in one ear may not emerge as it is in the other. But that does not change the truth. It is just that people kept adding their own views to create humongous epics over thousands of years.

The author said the most fascinating thing about India is that here one’s truth is not greater than the other’s. In a word of advice to the students, Ashwin said his objective as an author is to entertain. He said the relationship between a writer and a critic is that of a dog and a lamp-post and every aspiring author faces initial setbacks. He advised the budding fiction-thriller writers to carry on and connect the dots to reveal some of the most amazing theories of history and mythology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashwin Sanghi odisha literary festival Chanakya’s Chant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament