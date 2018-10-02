In Odisha after flood, pests turn farmers’ woes

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The worst fears of flood-affected farmers are turning to reality with crops in several hectares of land getting infested by pests in Kalahandi district.

Twelve out of 13 blocks in the district have been affected by pests and plant disease. The worst affected blocks are Bhawanipatna, Kesinga and Karlamund under Bhawanipatna sub-division and Kalampur, Junagarh, Jaipatna, Koksara, Dharamgarh and Golamunda blocks under Dharamgarh sub-division. Pests like BPH, white-back plant hopper, gall midge, leaf folder and yellow stem-borer are munching crops, giving the farmers sleepless nights.

What has worried the farmers more is, diseases like blast, sheath blight and bacterial leaf blight have also attacked the crops. While farmers estimate that around 10,000 hectares of fields have been affected, the Agriculture Department put the figure at exactly half.

Adding to the woes of farmers is the absence of pesticide. With the Surabhi scheme non-operative farmers are dependent on pesticide dealers for their requirement. Farmer and social activist Rabi Mishra of Gumaguda under Kalampur block said subsidised pesticide should be made available through Surabhi and Agriculture Department stores.

Deputy Director, Agriculture, Prahallad Sahu said as per norms subsidised pesticide cannot be made available to the entire field. In 12 out of 13 blocks, 12 dealers have agreed to tie up with Surabhi but only on cash and carry method and so far, these units have been opened in four blocks. Under Bringing Green Revolution in Eastern India (BGREI) Scheme, subsidised pesticide can be provided for only 2,500 ha at `500 per ha, he said. Similarly, under State plan only 200 hectares can be covered.

Steps have been taken for sale of non-subsidised pesticides at the block level sale centres of Agriculture Department and Agro Industries Corporation. Sahu said field officials have been asked to conduct a surveillance and assist farmers in spraying right type of pesticide.