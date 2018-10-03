Home States Odisha

Damodar Rout targets Naveen government over corruption

Rout said as he refused to accept the bribe and insisted on the probe, he was thrown out of the Ministry.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Paradip MLA Damodar Rout. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/ PARADIP: After expulsion from the ruling BJD, Paradip MLA Damodar Rout on Tuesday kicked off his ‘Paribartan Yatra’ from Mahanga by targeting BJD Government over corruption and maladministration. Attending a function arranged by Birupa Sahitya Sanskruti Parishad to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Sastri and eminent teacher Biswanath Panda at Maruti Mandap, Rout said he was offered bribe of Rs 1 crore to hush up the sapling scam issue.

Rout said as he refused to accept the bribe and insisted on the probe, he was thrown out of the Ministry. Blaming V Karthikeyan Pandian for gross maladministration, Rout said the State Government is functioning as per the advice of a non-Odia officer. “It is a matter of surprise to hear the Chief Minister’s clarification that sapling scam is baseless and there is no corruption even though the department’s Minister had already given the confessional statement about the corruption, the senior leader said.

Alleging that Mahanga legislature and Health Minister Pratap Jena is infusing inelegance in the rich and cultured soil of Mahanga, Rout said expired medicines are being sold in the State exposing his fairness. “Anjana rape case had brought down a government, but now several cases of rape are occurring daily in Odisha,” said Rout.

Meanwhile, the grass-root level workers who were present during Rout’s visit to a function of Arabinda Sikhya Purnaga Kendra under Paradip Assembly constituency on Tuesday expressed their solidarity with him and committed to extend their cooperation to strengthen his stronghold in Kujang under Paradip Assembly constituency.  

Dama attends Congress meet
Bhubaneswar: Expelled BJD leader and Paradip MLA Damodar Rout attended the ‘Sambhidhan Bachao (Save Constitution)’ meeting at Congress Bhavan here on Tuesday fuelling speculations about his future course of action. Political observers maintained that Rout’s presence at the Congress Bhavan will not lead to any political developments in the near future as talks for giving a shape to the anti-BJD platform in the State is yet to start.

Besides, Congress has also not finalised its strategy for 2019 elections. Congress organised such meetings throughout the country to build a platform against the BJP-led Government. Senior CPM leader Janardan Pati, who attended the meeting, said it is part of the Congress strategy to build a platform against the Centre. Pati, however, said there will be no alliance of Congress-CPM with the Congress as such a course of action has not been endorsed by the party. The CPM leader said the party will join Congress in its campaign against BJP over its attempt to ‘change the constitution’ and communalism. Besides the former BJD minister and Pati, Ramakrushna Panda of CPI and Rabi Behera of Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Damodar Rout anti-BJD platform Paribartan Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur