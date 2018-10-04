Albert Hall Museum replica to come up at Jharpada pandal in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pandal hopping is set to be a delightful experience this year too as puja committees have started work on constructing pandals based on unique themes and designs. Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti (JDPS) has decided to construct a replica of Albert Hall Museum, the State museum of Rajasthan, to woo devotees.

The samiti members said their objective has always been to construct replicas of architectural wonders from across the globe. This year, the idol of Goddess Durga will be 12 feet tall and the medha (backdrop) will be around 20 feet. The idol and the medha are being designed and crafted by Cuttack-based artists while Kolkata-based professionals are busy decorating the pandal.

In order to ensure security at the pandal, 20 CCTV cameras will be installed to keep a watch on anti-social elements. Besides, a fire tender will be stationed to handle any emergency. JDPS vice-president Pratap Chandra Mishra said devotees will be served prasad comprising khichdi and halwa from Saptami onwards.

Visitors will also be treated to cultural programmes including live performances by popular singers Neeraj Bakshi and Sohini Mishra. A Meena Bazaar will also be set up for the visitors during the puja.

As traffic jams are common during the festival, JDPS has identified parking lots for the visitors around the pandal. Its 300 members along with police personnel and members of Jharpada-based Nurani Club will take care of security, parking and other important aspects.Jharpada puja pandal, one of the most popular in the city, has been a symbol of communal harmony with a large number of people from Muslim community participating in all stages of work every year.