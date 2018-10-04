Home States Odisha

Malaria-prone Rayagada district prepares to tackle Japanese Encephalitis

Collector Guha Poonam said the menace could be brought under control through widespread awareness to use LLIN mosquito nets and mass efforts to keep the area dry.

RAYAGADA: With diseases like Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) leading to panic among people of malaria-prone Rayagada district in past, the administration has taken steps for early detection and take preventive measures accordingly. Professor Arakhita Swain of SLN Medical College and Hospital said the disease generally surfaces during the post-monsoon period from September to November-end with stagnant water providing the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Keeping this in mind, a district-level task force meeting was conducted by Zilla Swasthya Samiti in association with the Health and other line departments at District Headquarters Hospital here on Wednesday.

District Malaria Officer BLN Prusty said the target group will be children, about 3,18,756 of them between 1 and 15 years, comprising 29 per cent of Rayagada population.Dr Johnny Ooman of Christian Hospital said in order to address the issue a health team along with other line departments took the steps for early detection of JE/AES and take preventive measures. The team is focussing on symptoms like acute fever associated with mental instability and vomiting as those cases can be considered for immediate referral to save lives, Dr Ooman added.

Collector Guha Poonam said the menace could be brought under control through widespread awareness to use LLIN mosquito nets and mass efforts to keep the area dry. Apart from vaccinations she urged people to avail JE vaccination which  is available in all health centres of the district. According to sources, out of 236 sub centers, 120 are vulnerable and Kashipur block is most susceptible. It may be mentioned that Rayagada district is highly malaria prone but after implementation of DAMAN programme the disease could be controlled to a greater extent.

