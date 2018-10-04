Orissa High Court bar to continue cease work

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association, in its general body meeting held on Wednesday, decided to continue cease work agitation till October 10. “As our demands are yet to be fulfilled, we have decided to continue the cease work,” said association secretary Satya Brata Mohanty. The association will chalk out the further course of action in its next general body meeting on October 10.

Meanwhile, pursuant to an order of the Supreme Court on September 27, investigation of the case pertaining to police-lawyers conflict has been handed over to Inspector General (IG) of police, CID (CB) Arun Kumar Bothra.

On the other hand, the case filed by Nationalist Lawyers’ Forum demanding a judicial probe either by a sitting or former High Court judge and arrest of those involved in the assault on a lawyer was put up before the division bench of Orissa High Court comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra on Wednesday.

“We hope and trust that pursuant to the order of Supreme Court, the highest authority of CID-CB will examine the matter without fear and favour,” the division bench stated in its order while posting the next hearing on the case to October 10.