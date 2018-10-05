Home States Odisha

BJD women stage price hike stir

The women’s wing of the ruling BJD on Thursday staged demonstration in front of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) office here protesting the rise in price of cooking gas.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The women’s wing of the ruling BJD on Thursday staged demonstration in front of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) office here protesting the rise in price of cooking gas.

Activists of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) led by president and former minister Pramila Mallik criticised the Centre for increasing the price of cooking gas for at least 22 times since the BJP-led NDA Government came to power in 2014. The activists shouted slogans against the NDA Government by holding placards.

Stating that Ujjwala Yojana was a total failure in the State, Mallik alleged that beneficiaries who have got LPG connections under the scheme are not able to refill their cylinders. She claimed that the beneficiaries were selected by BJP leaders.

Alleging that there has been large-scale irregularities under the scheme, Mallik said LPG connections have been given to ghost beneficiaries.Meanwhile, IOCL in a statement maintained that Ujjwala scheme has been well accepted by the people of Odisha. While the number of beneficiaries in the State by March, 2018 was 23 lakh, the number has increased to 34 lakh by now.     Of the 23 lakh beneficiaries, 16 lakh have refilled their cylinder in June-July and August 2018, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Oil Biju Mahila Janata Dal Price of Cooking Gas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices