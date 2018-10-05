Home States Odisha

BJP dares CM Naveen Patnaik to reveal food security list

Since Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is giving emphasis on transparency and use of technology under his 3Ts principles, Pradhan urged him to be more transparent on selection of beneficiaries.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the launching of Odisha’s own food security scheme for poor people left out of National Food Security Act (NFSA), Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday dared the State Government to put the names of the beneficiaries in public domain.
Criticising the ruling BJD for frequently changing the number of poor families left out of NFSA, Pradhan said the State Government announced to cover 34.44 lakh people under its own scheme but actually extended the benefit to about 18 lakh people. “Irregularities in selection of beneficiaries under NFSA are still fresh in the mind of people. They have the right to know the beneficiaries covered under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS),” he said.

Since Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is giving emphasis on transparency and use of technology under his 3Ts principles, Pradhan urged him to be more transparent on selection of beneficiaries. “There has been allegations that most of the additional beneficiaries are selected on the recommendations of BJD leaders and majority of them are either workers or supporters of the ruling party,” Pradhan said.The Union Minister urged Naveen to make the names of the additional beneficiaries public to dispel the doubt from the mind of people.

Noting that 3.26 crore of the State’s 4.19 crore population are covered under NFSA, Pradhan said the Centre finalised the number in consultation with Odisha Government. If the State’s claim of 34.44 lakh additional people being eligible to be covered under the scheme is true, why has the ruling party failed to extend its food security programme to all of them?” he wondered.By implementing SFSS, the CM has proved that he has been hoodwinking the people on his `1 per kg rice scheme, Pradhan added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP dares CM Dharmendra Pradhan National Food Security Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices