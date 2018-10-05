Complaint filed in Puri MLA house ransack case

By Express News Service

PURI: A group of miscreants on Wednesday night ransacked the house of local MLA and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty and assaulted a staff. A BJD office-bearer had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the attack. Mohanty alleged that his house was attacked as he had announced his support for the queue system. He alleged that it was the handiwork of BJP activists.

However, BJP district unit on Thursday denied the allegation and traded charges that Wednesday’s violence was organised by Mohanty and BJD. District BJP president Pravanjan Mahapatra distanced the party from one of its functionaries who announced BJP support to Puri bandh. Mahapatra said party was not involved in Wednesday’s Puri bandh and whoever had done might have done in his individual capacity. Krushna Chandra Jagdeb and Mahapatra condemned the violence. E