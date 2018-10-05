Home States Odisha

Tribals lift State Highway blockade

Commuters faced a harrowing time caught in the jam as hundreds of vehicles were stranded for several kilometres on both sides of the State Highway (SH) 10 (Biju Expressway).

Published: 05th October 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJGANGPUR (SUNDARGARH):After 16 hours, Sundargarh district administration heaved a sigh of relief as the tribal protestors, opposing cement maker OCL India Ltd’s mining expansion, lifted the blockade of Biju Expressway at Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district early on Thursday.

Commuters faced a harrowing time caught in the jam as hundreds of vehicles were stranded for several kilometres on both sides of the State Highway (SH) 10 (Biju Expressway).Normalcy was restored after Sundargarh ADM BC Turuk stated that the public hearing on mining expansion was stopped amid stiff opposition by the villagers. As scheduled, the administrative officials arrived at the public hearing venue at Dalmia Industrial Training Institute at Jhagarpur of Rajgangpur, but the gate was blocked by some protesters. The authorities then decided to hold the public hearing in front of the DITI gate on SH-10 and some people expressed their views and submitted memorandum. While discussion was going on, the affected villagers of five gram panchayats vehemently opposed it and the hearing was stopped, the ADM stated.The protestors, led by Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey,  then called off the stir.

Rajgangpur police station IIC PK Jena said normalcy was restored at about 4 am on Thursday, adding that senior administrative and police officers were camping at Rajgangpur till the impasse was over.
 Opposing the holding of public hearing on the road, the tribal protestors had blocked the SH 10 on Wednesday demanding that the hearing be declared invalid. Sources said the traffic jam extended up to 7 km till Jampali-Jharbera and up to 8-9 km till Kansbahal. It took about four hours to clear the SH 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sundargarh Odisha SH 10 Tribal protestors Biju Expressway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices