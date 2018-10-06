Agitating teachers of Utkal University to meet Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The agitating members of Utkal University Teachers’ Association (UUTA) on Friday said they will meet Governor Ganeshi Lal over non-fulfilment of their demands. UUTA is on a relay hunger strike for the last four says.

“We have sought appointment from the Governor to meet and apprise him about injustice meted out to us, “ said UUTA joint secretary Siba Shankar Mohanty. He said though Vice-Chancellor (VC) Soumendra Mohan Patnaik had assured to fulfil their demands by August, nothing has been done in this regard so far. “The VC instead is trying to avoid us,” Mohanty claimed.

Association secretary Prof KB Panda said if the VC and the Registrar are unable to address the grievances of faculties, they should be immediately removed. The demands of the university teachers include implementation of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) and 7th Pay -Scale Revision Committee recommendations, immediate repair of residential quarters, advance increment for MPhil/PhD holders, redesignation of Readers, recruitment of Non-Teaching staff, NPS arrears and insurance schemes.