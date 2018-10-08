Home States Odisha

BJP charges baseless, says BJD in Odisha

Referring to the chit fund and mining scams raised by the BJP in its resolution at the state executive meeting, Patra said the irregularities are being investigated by the CBI.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

corruption

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The ruling BJD on Sunday dismissed the allegations of BJP against the State Government as baseless and claimed that it exposed the saffron party’s frustration. “The BJD has given a clean and pro-people government during the last 18 years and allegations of BJP will have no impact on the people,” the spokesperson of the regional outfit Sasmit Patra said.

Stating that the BJP’s Mission 120, Patra said the BJD will win next elections with a thumping majority. Maintaining that the BJP has no moral right to point finger at the Odisha Government over corruption, Patra said the biggest fraud in the banking sector has taken place in the last four years during the BJP led NDA Government’s rule at the Centre.

Referring to the chit fund and mining scams raised by the BJP in its resolution at the state executive meeting, Patra said the irregularities are being investigated by the CBI and pending with the Supreme Court. “Making allegations about these scams have only exposed the frustration of the BJP,” he said. Reacting to Union Minister Smriti Irani’s allegation, Patra said, “The BJP is afraid of Odisha Government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. The BSKY offers better facilities than the Ayushman Bharat scheme.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJD Sasmit Patra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife