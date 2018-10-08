BJP charges baseless, says BJD in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Sunday dismissed the allegations of BJP against the State Government as baseless and claimed that it exposed the saffron party’s frustration. “The BJD has given a clean and pro-people government during the last 18 years and allegations of BJP will have no impact on the people,” the spokesperson of the regional outfit Sasmit Patra said.

Stating that the BJP’s Mission 120, Patra said the BJD will win next elections with a thumping majority. Maintaining that the BJP has no moral right to point finger at the Odisha Government over corruption, Patra said the biggest fraud in the banking sector has taken place in the last four years during the BJP led NDA Government’s rule at the Centre.

Referring to the chit fund and mining scams raised by the BJP in its resolution at the state executive meeting, Patra said the irregularities are being investigated by the CBI and pending with the Supreme Court. “Making allegations about these scams have only exposed the frustration of the BJP,” he said. Reacting to Union Minister Smriti Irani’s allegation, Patra said, “The BJP is afraid of Odisha Government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. The BSKY offers better facilities than the Ayushman Bharat scheme.”