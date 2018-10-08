Home States Odisha

Damodar Rout goes all out to beat Prashant Muduli in Odisha elections

Talking to mediapersons, Rout said he gave Muduli his identity in politics and introduced him to the people of Balikuda-Erasama constituency.

Published: 08th October 2018 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Damodar Rout. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Expelled BJD leader and Paradip MLA Damodar Rout has gone all out against Balikuda-Erasama legislator Prashant Muduli to defeat the latter in the upcoming general elections and strengthen his stronghold in the region. On Saturday afternoon, Rout organised a meeting of local BJD and Congress leaders at Kashi Biswanath temple in Erasama where he raised allegations of corruption against local MLA Muduli. Rout claimed that Muduli was involved in a large number of irregularities in several development works in Erasama and Balikuda. 

Former Zilla Parishad member and Congress leader Sarada Prasad Jena, who attended the Saturday’s meet, said, “People cutting across party lines have given their support to Paradip MLA to fight against the corrupt practices of Muduli. ‘Corruption Hatao Manch’ would conduct an all-party meeting in Erasama on October 12 which will be attended by Rout, former MP Baijayant Panda and several other leaders.”

Talking to media persons, Rout said he gave Muduli his identity in politics and introduced him to the people of Balikuda-Erasama constituency. “Despite being the son of the soil, I left this seat and offered it to Muduli. However, Muduli conducted a meeting under the leadership of former MP late Pyarimohan Mohapatra in Erasama to insult me. My soul is still in Balikuda-Erasama Assembly constituency. I have decided to unite the local people by highlighting his corrupt practices,” he said.

It may be recalled that Muduli and Jagatsinghpur district BJD president Bishnu Das along with their supporters, had met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and sought Rout’s dismissal from the party. Muduli had also submitted a written complaint against Rout to the CM following which the Paradip MLA was expelled from BJD. Sources said Rout’s campaign to expose the corrupt practices of Muduli has become a headache for  Balikuda-Erasama MLA and local BJD leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha general elections Damodar Rout Prashant Muduli BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife