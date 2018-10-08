Damodar Rout goes all out to beat Prashant Muduli in Odisha elections

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Expelled BJD leader and Paradip MLA Damodar Rout has gone all out against Balikuda-Erasama legislator Prashant Muduli to defeat the latter in the upcoming general elections and strengthen his stronghold in the region. On Saturday afternoon, Rout organised a meeting of local BJD and Congress leaders at Kashi Biswanath temple in Erasama where he raised allegations of corruption against local MLA Muduli. Rout claimed that Muduli was involved in a large number of irregularities in several development works in Erasama and Balikuda.

Former Zilla Parishad member and Congress leader Sarada Prasad Jena, who attended the Saturday’s meet, said, “People cutting across party lines have given their support to Paradip MLA to fight against the corrupt practices of Muduli. ‘Corruption Hatao Manch’ would conduct an all-party meeting in Erasama on October 12 which will be attended by Rout, former MP Baijayant Panda and several other leaders.”

Talking to media persons, Rout said he gave Muduli his identity in politics and introduced him to the people of Balikuda-Erasama constituency. “Despite being the son of the soil, I left this seat and offered it to Muduli. However, Muduli conducted a meeting under the leadership of former MP late Pyarimohan Mohapatra in Erasama to insult me. My soul is still in Balikuda-Erasama Assembly constituency. I have decided to unite the local people by highlighting his corrupt practices,” he said.

It may be recalled that Muduli and Jagatsinghpur district BJD president Bishnu Das along with their supporters, had met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and sought Rout’s dismissal from the party. Muduli had also submitted a written complaint against Rout to the CM following which the Paradip MLA was expelled from BJD. Sources said Rout’s campaign to expose the corrupt practices of Muduli has become a headache for Balikuda-Erasama MLA and local BJD leaders.