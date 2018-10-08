Pamphlets expose corruption in Odisha's Balikuda road projects

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Adding to the misery of Balikuda-Erasama MLA Prashant Muduli, a former legislator and BJD leader Umesh Swain has adopted an innovative approach to expose corruption in different projects in Balikuda area involving the former. Swain distributed leaflets and pamphlets among people of Machgaon highlighting the irregularities and corruption in implementation of several projects in panchayats of Balikuda block. In the leaflets, Swain alleged that only Rs 22 lakh was spent on a project worth Rs 2.70 crore by using substandard construction materials and false bills with the knowledge of local MLA Muduli.

The project cost of the 3-km Machgaon-Sukida road under PMGSY was Rs 2.70 crore. However, the road was laid by spending only `22 lakh with poor quality construction materials with Muduli being aware of the corruption, he alleged.

There are no roads in Ochinda, Paika Sahi, Jainabad, Muslim Sahi, Harijan Sahi, Sukida and Gochhayat Sahi villages. Moreover, while roads in Mangpur and Deykani are in pathetic condition, Muduli has not shown any interest to address the communication woes of people, Swain alleged in the pamphlets. Instead of taking action against the large-scale irregularities and use of substandard materials by contractors and engineers, Muduli has turned a blind eye to the corruption, he claimed.

Earlier, Swain had alleged that six newly-laid roads in Balikuda block were completely damaged due to use of sub-standard materials. The 4-km road from Borikina to Sumuda, canal embankment from Debgram to Jagannathpur, 7-km road from Paldhuabandh to Garia, 5-km road from Titira to Oradanga, the road from Tigiria to Kundeswer have been damaged just after they were laid due to poor quality work. Claiming that Rs 300 crore has been embezzled with the knowledge of Muduli, he said the Vigilance is probing into the irregularities.