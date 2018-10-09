Home States Odisha

Agri Clinic plan remains a non-starter 

The issue was raised during a recent review of the progress achieved in the establishment of Agro Services Centres in the State.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the State Government has been presenting a separate Agriculture Budget since 2013 giving priority to farming and allied sectors, its decision to set up 40 Agri Clinics has not been materialised even after more than three years. The State Government had sanctioned Rs three crore in 2014-15 for establishment of Agri Clinics in 40 identified Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Area Multi-purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS). The funds sanctioned to the Cooperation department was kept idle in the Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) for three years.

The amount was transferred to the Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (APICOL), a State Government undertaking, last month after a meeting chaired by Cooperation Secretary Ranjana Chopra decided that the project will be implemented by the corporation.

Agri Clinics are envisaged to provide expert advice and services to farmers on various technologies including soil health, cropping practices, plant protection, crop insurance, post-harvest technology and clinical services for animals, feed and fodder management, prices of various crops in the market which would enhance productivity of crops/animals and ensure increased income to farmers.

The issue was raised during a recent review of the progress achieved in the establishment of Agro Services Centres in the State. Expressing her displeasure over the inordinate delay in grounding of the project, Chopra directed APICOL to set up the proposed Agri Clinics by end of this year. She also suggested the corporation to utilise the services of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KBK) in the execution of the project.

The list of services to be provided by PACS/LAMPS will be suggested by APICOL basing on the requirements of the primary societies. Each of the Agri Clinic is estimated to cost `10 lakh out of which the State Government contribution is Rs 7.5 lakh while the remaining Rs 2.5 lakh will be shared by the PACS/LAMPS concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Large Area Multi-purpose Cooperative Societies Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots