Berhampur University violence: FIR lodged against students

Registrar of Berhampur University (BU) Ranjan Kumar Biswal on Monday lodged a police complaint in connection with violence in the campus two days back. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Registrar of Berhampur University (BU) Ranjan Kumar Biswal on Monday lodged a police complaint in connection with violence in the campus two days back. The FIR does not mention any names but states that a few unidentified youths ransacked the office of PG Council. Police have registered a case and the matter is being probed.

Meanwhile, former students union president of Berhampur University Bhabanikanta Sahu said the decision of the university authorities to lodge complaint against the students is unwarranted. He said the whimsical decision of the authorities to cancel the students union election and declare sine die led to the violence. Apprehending law and order situation after the university reopens, Sahu demanded an impartial probe to restore normalcy in the campus. 

Students of the university, irked over the cancellation of students union polls and declaration of sine die, had ransacked the PG Council office in the presence of police personnel and authorities. Some students alleged that even as CCTV cameras have been installed at several locations in the campus, no attempts were made by the authorities to identify the culprits.

