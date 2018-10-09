Cyclone Titli to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on October 11

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The depression over west-central Bay of Bengal that turned into a deep depression on Tuesday morning is gradually intensifying into a cyclonic storm. It is expected to cross Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts on October 11.

"It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and likely to move west-northwestwards for some more time and then move northwestwards," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin this afternoon. "The storm is expected to cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam on October 11 morning," it added.

Currently, the deep depression is centred at about 560 km from Gopalpur coast and 510km away from Kalingapatnam. "After landfall, the cyclone, to be named Titli, is very likely to re-curve northwestwards and move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas said.

Under its impact, squally wind with a speed up to 45-55 kmph is likely to occur along and off Odisha coast. It may increase gradually to 80-90 kmph from October 10 evening onwards, IMD said. Storm surge during landfall of Titli may inundate low lying areas of Ganjam, Khurda and Puri district.

The weather office issued extremely heavy rainfall alert for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara on October 10. Similar alert was issued for districts such as Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Balasore on October 11. Sea condition will also remain very rough during October 10 and 11.

With the system drawing close, the State government has asked collectors to keep administrative machinery ready to tackle any eventuality.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said, fire fighters, NDRF and ODRAF teams have been asked to remain prepared for rescue and relief operations.

"We have despatched six NDRF teams to Puri, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Jajpur and Bhadrak," the SRC said, adding, "20 fire services teams have also been deployed at vulnerable places in north Odisha." Emergency operation centres at district level are also functioning round the clock.

The government has cancelled leaves of SRC and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) staff and fire services personnel and decided not to grant any leave to district officials. Officials of Revenue and Disaster Management and other departments have been asked not to leave district headquarters, said deputy SRC Prabhat Mohapatra.