Home States Odisha

Cyclone Titli to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on October 11

Currently, the deep depression is centred at about 560 km from Gopalpur coast and 510km away from Kalingapatnam.

Published: 09th October 2018 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha (Google Maps)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The depression over west-central Bay of Bengal that turned into a deep depression on Tuesday morning is gradually intensifying into a cyclonic storm. It is expected to cross Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts on October 11.

"It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and likely to move west-northwestwards for some more time and then move northwestwards," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin this afternoon. "The storm is expected to cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam on October 11 morning," it added.

Currently, the deep depression is centred at about 560 km from Gopalpur coast and 510km away from Kalingapatnam. "After landfall, the cyclone, to be named Titli, is very likely to re-curve northwestwards and move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas said.

Under its impact, squally wind with a speed up to 45-55 kmph is likely to occur along and off Odisha coast. It may increase gradually to 80-90 kmph from October 10 evening onwards, IMD said. Storm surge during landfall of Titli may inundate low lying areas of Ganjam, Khurda and Puri district.

The weather office issued extremely heavy rainfall alert for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara on October 10. Similar alert was issued for districts such as Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Balasore on October 11. Sea condition will also remain very rough during October 10 and 11.

With the system drawing close, the State government has asked collectors to keep administrative machinery ready to tackle any eventuality.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said, fire fighters, NDRF and ODRAF teams have been asked to remain prepared for rescue and relief operations.

"We have despatched six NDRF teams to Puri, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Jajpur and Bhadrak," the SRC said, adding, "20 fire services teams have also been deployed at vulnerable places in north Odisha." Emergency operation centres at district level are also functioning round the clock.

The government has cancelled leaves of SRC and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) staff and fire services personnel and decided not to grant any leave to district officials. Officials of Revenue and Disaster Management and other departments have been asked not to leave district headquarters, said deputy SRC Prabhat Mohapatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Titli Bay of Bengal Odisha Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap