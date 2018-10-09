Rasulgarh Durga puja pandal designed in the lines of Royal Albert Hall set to glitter with 13 types of stones

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Rasulgarh Durga puja pandal in the city is all set to glitter in gemstones this year. The pandal, designed in the lines of Royal Albert Hall of London, is being decorated with almost 13 varieties of artificial gemstones procured from different places.Informing about the Rasulgarh Durga Puja Parichalana Committee’s preparations towards standing true to its tag of being one among the top pandals in the city, its secretary Japan Routray said about 40 Kolkata-based artisans have been working day and night for more than 40 days to put up the structure.

The structure will be 120 feet in width and 80 feet in height, said Routray adding the idol of Goddess Durga will be 18 feet tall and medha will be 25 feet high. Another major attraction, the Meena Bazaar, will have food stalls offering distinct cuisines from various parts of the State while joy rides set-up near the pandal will keep the visitors engaged all through the evening.

Taking ahead its social initiative, the committee will display messages like need to obey traffic rules, stop use of poly bags and need for taking up plantations, among others.The committee, however, will not organise Ravan Podi on Vijaya Dasami, as has been the practice for the last four years. However, ‘Star Night’ will be organised on Vijaya Dasami where several eminent singers and actors will perform. Prior to that cultural programmes (bhajan) will be held on Shasthi, while on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami, melody will be organised.

With parking being a major hindrance for visitors, the committee has decided to set-up a free parking lot where about 20 private security guards will be present. In addition, two wheelchairs will be kept on stand-by for differently-abled persons and senior citizens. For fire safety, a fire fighting vehicle will remain stationed near the pandal to deal with any emergency situation.

The festivity will end with ‘Bhasani Jatra’ and the idol will be immersed in Kuakhai river. For this event, the committee will engaged on stilts will also walk near the pandal before the Bhasani Jatra, while ‘Punjabi dhol’ will be played during the immersion procession.

Security arrangements

AS part of elaborate security arrangements, City police as well as volunteers will be deployed at the pandal for smooth flow of the festival. “About 100 volunteers equipped with walkie-talkie will be present.

Thirty private security guards will also be deployed and four women security guards will be deployed near the pandal for preventing chain snatching incidents,” said Routray. Thirty CCTV cameras will be installed for keeping a close watch on the movement of anti-socials.