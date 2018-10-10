Cyclone Titli: People in Jagatsinghpur district fear waterlogging, sea ingress

By Express News Service

PARADIP: People living in seaside villages of Jagatsinghpur district are a worried lot in the wake of the approaching cyclonic storm ‘Titli’, but those living in Paradip are wary of the deluge that heavy rains will cause.

For, the last month’s depression induced a massive 412 mm rain within a span of 24 hours bringing life to a standstill. The Met department has warned that the sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough and the district would receive heavy rainfall on October 10 and 11.

Following the depression in the first week of September, there was a flash flood-like situation in the town which saw acute waterlogging. The showers had submerged every road and low-lying area in the Port town and encroachments on natural drainage systems ensured that rainwater entered government offices, slums and schools.

Water gushed into homes at Brundaban Colony, Nua Bazaar, Madhuban Colony, Bhuiyan Colony, Bhanj Colony, Loknath Colony, Mundapada and Trinath Colony. People in low-lying areas were confined to their houses for three to four days due to non-release of rain water. Badapadia bus stand was also under knee-deep water.

Locals are apprehensive that a similar situation will arise if it rains heavily again under the impact of the cyclonic storm. “We are not bothered about the cyclone as the Government and several other agencies come forward to help us, but during deluge, no one comes to our rescue,” said B K Tripathy, a resident of Brundaban Colony.

On the other hand, villagers of Polang, Bhuiyanpal, Bayanalkanda, Noliashai, Gadkujang, Nuagaon, Gobindpur, Patana and Dhinkia are scared of ingress of tidal waves due to the cyclone. People from vulnerable pockets said the calamity is manmade as a large number of trees, including mangroves, have been felled for industrial projects, including Posco.

In the past 10 years, over six lakh casuarina trees that prevent sea ingress and 5,000 fruit-bearing trees had been felled in the district for Posco project.

Deputy Collector (emergency) Manorama Jalli said the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to deal with the situation. Control rooms have been opened in every block and essential commodities and sand bags have been stocked, she added.