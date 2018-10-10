Cyclone Titli: Prices of commodities go up in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic has gripped people of Ganjam district with India Meteorological Department (IMD) announcing that cyclonic storm Titli is likely to hit Ganjam district. The situation has led to panic buying in the town and artificial scarcity of vegetables is being reported from the markets. Panic buying has led to rise of prices of essential commodities. Farmers, on the other hand, are apprehensive of damage to standing crops which are in flowering stage.

However, the district administration that has handled cyclones such as Phailin, Hudhud and Laila in the past, has put all measures in place for relief and rescue operation. Quoting the IMD report, Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange said the deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross Odisha coast near Gopalpur on October 11 morning. By evening, the deep depression was located 510 km south-east of Gopalpur and it would intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday night. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in the district. The wind speed may go up to 80 to 100 km/hr when Titli crosses Ganjam.

Officials of the line departments have been asked to remain present in their offices. They have already started shifting people from seaside villages to cyclone shelters and other buildings. Dry food, medicines and other essential commodities have been stocked in cyclone shelters and government offices. Local youth clubs have also made arrangements for people’s safety in coastal villages.