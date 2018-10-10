King Khan to add spice to Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

Home States Odisha

SRK

Shah Rukh Khan in 'Chak De India'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be the toast of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup opening ceremony at Kalinga Stadium here on November 27.

In almost a cinematic turn of events on Tuesday, the ‘Chak de India’ star took to Twitter to announce his attendance at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar and cheer Team India at the showpiece event of global hockey being held here from November 28 to December 16.

The trigger came in the form of a video tweet by Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh requesting SRK, as he is popularly known, to show the world that his “heart beats for hockey” by being present at the World Cup and support the national team.

Khan responded saying, “Neki aur pooch pooch? Mujhe bolne ki der hai mere bhai, main koodh kar pahunch jaoonga! (Do you have to ask  for such a noble cause? Ask me and I will leap to be there). I wish u (sic) and our team the best. Hockey is the pride of India.

We will cheer Chak De India!  Thank u (sic) for thinking of me. Mera Dil Hockey ke liye bahut tez dhadakta hai!!! #HeartBeatsForHockey.”

No sooner did he express his eagerness to be in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joined in thanking Khan for pledging support to the Indian hockey team and invited him for the opening ceremony of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup to Bhubaneswar on November 27.
“Delighted to share that @iamsrk ‘s #HeartBeatsForHockey and he has come forward to support Indian hockey & #HockeyWorldCup2018 in #Bhubaneswar. Kalinga Stadium & #Odisha look forward to welcoming you, Mr. Khan at the #OdishaHWCOpeningCeremony on 27th November 2018 #AbBasHockey,” Patnaik tweeted.

King Khan responded thanking Patnaik for his invitation and said, “The pleasure is all mine and look forward to being in Odisha and millions of heart beating for Indian Hockey.” Patnaik expressed his appreciation for SRK’s gesture and thanked him saying, “Thank you Shah Rukh Khan ji. Appreciate your magnanimity and love for hockey. Your presence will surely enthuse Indian Hockey Team and millions of fans. #Odisha eagerly awaits you and look forward to seeing you cheer at #HockeyWorldCup2018 #OdishaWelcomesSRK

The prospect of Shah Rukh Khan’s presence at the World Cup has triggered a wave of excitement among fans and enthusiasts, adding a special glitter to the event. “Shah Rukh’s presence will boost hockey as well as the fans.  It will be make the World Cup memorable for all”, said an enthusiast.

