Cyclone Titli impact: Cuttack prepares to tackle waterlogging

In view of the heavy rain which is set to lash the district under Titli impact, authorites are asked to to deploy dewatering motor pump sets at low-lying areas for smooth discharge of drain water.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The district administration on Wednesday convened an emergency meeting of all line departments to take stock of preparedness. In view of the heavy rain which is set to lash the district under Titli impact, Collector Aravind Agarwal has directed authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to deploy dewatering motor pump sets at low-lying areas for smooth discharge of drain water. The measures are being taken considering the possibility of waterlogging in the city and large parts of the district during the rains.

The District Fire Officer, Commandant 6th Battalion, ODRAF and Executive Engineer, Sewerage and Drainage under JICA have been directed to provide more de-watering pump sets for clearing waterlogging.

Among other measures, district Civil Supply Officer (CSO) has been advised to stock adequate flattened rice, jaggery and kerosene while the CDMO, City Health Officer and Superintendents of SCBMCH and Sishu Bhawan have been instructed to stock up on medicines for preventing waterborne diseases and disinfectants like bleaching powder and Halogen tablets. The CDVO has been directed to keep fodder and essential medicines ready for animals.

The CESU authorities have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to medical institutions and other emergency establishments while executive engineers of PHEO and RWSS have been instructed to provide safe drinking water.The CMC, Tehsildars and BDOs have been advised to keep the control rooms operational and power boats ready at strategic points. Meanwhile, leaves of all officers and staff have been cancelled and they have been directed to join duties.

