Home States Odisha

Titli scare triggers panic buying

Intermittent rains since Wednesday morning under the impact of cyclone Titli triggered panic buying among people across the district. 

Published: 11th October 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Intermittent rains since Wednesday morning under the impact of cyclone Titli triggered panic buying among people across the district. With the cyclone intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm, people have started preparing for the worst by stocking essential grocery items, vegetables, candles and fuel. On the day, people were seen buying extra provisions and fuel. Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps to stock up fuel. The demand of kerosene, diesel, candles, matchboxes and torches has also shot up, sources said.

Meanwhile, panic buying has led to artificial scarcity of food items and vegetables in the market. This has also resulted in price rise of essential commodities.“As people are buying extra provisions in view of the cyclone, some unscrupulous traders are hoarding essential items to take advantage of the situation, thereby creating an artificial shortage. Later, these traders are selling the items at an exorbitant price to the panic-stricken buyers,” said Prasant Kumar, a market analyst.

Items like potatoes, onions, ‘atta’, ‘suji’, flattened rice, sugar, biscuits, matchboxes and candles are being sold at a high price in the market. Similarly, the prices of vegetables like pumpkin, papaya, brinjal and tomatoes  have shot up. On the other hand, farmers in the district are worried over the fate of their standing paddy crops which are nearing the harvesting stage. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp