Cyclone Titli: East Coast Railway cancels 16 trains 

The water level has touched the danger mark at a bridge between Ichhapuram and Jhadpudi stations in Berhampur-Palasa railway section, said Railways.

Due to cyclonic storm “Titli”, a house totally destroyed at Barua village in Odisha on Thursday I Biswanath Swain

BHUBANESWAR: At least 16 trains have been cancelled and several others rescheduled by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Friday due to submergence of track following heavy rain triggered by cyclone 'Titli', an ECoR official said.

The water on the railway track in Berhampur-Palasa section, submerged since Thursday night, is yet to recede due to continuous rain, the official said.

The water level has touched the danger mark at a bridge between Ichhapuram and Jhadpudi stations in Berhampur-Palasa railway section, the official said.

Therefore, several trains have been cancelled, diverted and rescheduled on Friday.

Among the 16 trains cancelled are 12893 Chennai-Bhubaneswar Express from Chennai, 22819/22820 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from both the directions, 22873 Digha Visakhapatnam from Digha, 22801 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Express from Visakhapatnam.

Also cancelled was 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar.

The same train was cancelled on Thursday also, he said.

The railway also cancelled 12510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cant Express from Guwahati on October 14.

While at least 11 trains were rescheduled, three others were partially cancelled and 9 trains diverted, he said.

Apart from this, some trains are being controlled enroute till position improves and it is declared safe to run trains in the cyclone affected area, he said.

