Cyclone Titli: East Coast Railway cancels 16 trains 

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: At least 16 trains have been cancelled and several others rescheduled by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Friday due to submergence of track following heavy rain triggered by cyclone 'Titli', an ECoR official said.

The water on the railway track in Berhampur-Palasa section, submerged since Thursday night, is yet to recede due to continuous rain, the official said.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Titli: Restoration of railway stations in full swing

The water level has touched the danger mark at a bridge between Ichhapuram and Jhadpudi stations in Berhampur-Palasa railway section, the official said.

Therefore, several trains have been cancelled, diverted and rescheduled on Friday.

Bridge 1052 near Ichchapuram on which water was flowing above danger level since yesterday has been certified fit. Hopefully, trains will run smoothly now, unless there is a fresh round of heavy rainfall like yesterday evening: CPRO East Coast Railway #CycloneTitli #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/DgIn8sB5pn — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018

Among the 16 trains cancelled are 12893 Chennai-Bhubaneswar Express from Chennai, 22819/22820 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from both the directions, 22873 Digha Visakhapatnam from Digha, 22801 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Express from Visakhapatnam.

Also cancelled was 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar.

The same train was cancelled on Thursday also, he said.

The railway also cancelled 12510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cant Express from Guwahati on October 14.

While at least 11 trains were rescheduled, three others were partially cancelled and 9 trains diverted, he said.

Apart from this, some trains are being controlled enroute till position improves and it is declared safe to run trains in the cyclone affected area, he said.