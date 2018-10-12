Dues of Anganwadi workers cleared

Home States Odisha

The Social Welfare department on Thursday paid the pending dues of Anganwadi workers.

JEYPORE: The Social Welfare department on Thursday paid the pending dues of Anganwadi workers.
The Anganwadi workers, engaged under ICDS in Jeypore sub-division, had been running from pillar to post to avail funds to repay dues of grocery shops in their respective areas and to meet their daily expenses.

‘The New Indian Express’ had highlighted the plight of the Anganwadi workers in a report last month based on which Koraput Collector K S Chakravarti had called a meeting of all child development project officers (CDPOs) recently.

The Social Welfare department, which looks after ICDS projects in the district, was directed to sanction funds immediately to clear the Anganwadi workers’ pending dues. The Collector had also warned the CDPOs of departmental action if funds meant for child and women development schemes are delayed in the district.

Jeypore CDPO Pravati Tripathy informed that Anganwadi workers were given three months dues. “Efforts are on to sanction advance funds to the Anganwadi workers in future,” she added.

