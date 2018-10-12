Home States Odisha

Rain brings relief for farmers in Kalahandi

Heavy rainfall induced by the very severe cyclonic storm Titli has come as a blessing for paddy and cotton growers of Kalahandi.

Published: 12th October 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 07:31 AM

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Heavy rainfall induced by the very severe cyclonic storm Titli has come as a blessing for paddy and cotton growers of Kalahandi. The district received moderate rainfall since Thursday morning. According to reports, in the last 12 hours Kalahandi received an average of 26.66 mm rainfall. Bhawanipatna got 46.6 mm, Thuamul Rampur 43 mm, Kalampur 49 mm, Lanjigarh 45 mm, Marla and Junagarh 30 mm, Kesinga 25 mm and M Rampur received 31 mm rainfall during this period.

Dharamgarh received only 5.5 mm, Koksar 6 mm and Golamunda did not get any rains. Apparently, these three blocks are in dire need of rains due to moisture stress condition being reported from many parts of the blocks. The blocks had got rainfall on September 21. Agriculture experts said except these three blocks, rainfall would be favourable for paddy and cotton growers in other parts of the district.

District Agriculture Officer of Bhawanipatna, Ashok Amath said moisture stress condition was reported from a majority of the areas in the district and Thursday’s rainfall will improve the situation to a great extent.

