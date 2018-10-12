Home States Odisha

Use safe power, Central Electricity Supply Utility to puja committees

This will help reduction of carbon emission, he said.

Published: 12th October 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A damaged Durga Puja pandal after strong wind hits Berhampur on Thursday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) has appealed all puja committees under its areas of operation to apply for temporary connection to use safe and reliable electricity during the festive season, beginning Durga Puja.

“We have requested the puja committees to contact their local electrical section office or sub-division office for temporary electricity connection to puja pandals,” said CESU spokesperson GB Sahu.

The utility having power distribution business in eight districts has further requested puja committee functionaries to use energy saving lights for decorative purposes to reduce power consumption during the period. This will help reduction of carbon emission, he said.

