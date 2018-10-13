Cyclone Titli: 12 killed, 4 missing as hideout cave crumbles in Odisha

By Online Desk

Twelve tribals including three children who had taken shelter in a cave to escape from Cyclone Titli died in a rockslide. Four other tribals are reportedly still missing.

As per officials, 22 tribals from Baraghara village of Gajapati’s Rayagada block had taken shelter in the cave in their village to escape the cyclone's wrath, reported Hindustan Times.

However, owing to incessant rain since Wednesday, the hillock caved in and the rockslide swept away 16 villagers.

READ HERE | Odisha taken unawares by flash floods; 38.7 lakh people affected

Cyclone Titli, which made a landfall in Odisha on Wednesday wrecked havoc in the state, especially in the riverside villages.

Even as the State Government remained preoccupied with the target to ensure zero casualty during the very severe cyclone Titli, it was taken completely unawares by the flash floods which has affected around 38.7 lakh people and rendered thousands homeless.

Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts, which had already been battered by the cyclone, are the worst affected in the floods.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the situation in a video conference with the district collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada.

Patnaik will make an aerial survey of the Titli affected Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts at 11 am on Saturday

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, after being hit by the severe cyclone Titli, people of Srikakulam district are now facing floods, with river Vamsadhara, Mahendra Tanaya and River Bahuda flowing above danger mark.

(With inputs from Express News Service)