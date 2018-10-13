Cyclone Titli: Over three lakh affected in Cuttack 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Heavy rain under the influence of cyclone Titli has so far affected 3,24,701 people in eight blocks and two urban local bodies of the district. According to official sources, while 226 villages have been affected by heavy rain in Cuttack Sadar, Nischintakoili, Niali, Banki, Athagarh, Tigiria, Badamba and Narasinghpur blocks, 30 Wards in Cuttack Municipal Corporation and two in Banki NAC have been hit by severe waterlogging. More than 300 houses damaged in these blocks.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old villager identified as Panu Sahu of Haripur in Salepur block died due to wall collapse on Friday. In another incident, three persons of a family sustained injuries due to wall collapse at Bishnupur village under Tigiria block following a landslide at Mundia hill. The alert locals immediately cleared the debris, retrieved the injured trio and rushed them to hospital. The injured have been identified as Kuna Swain, his wife Anjana and son Krushna Chandra.

The district administration has opened 58 free kitchen centres, including 54 in Cuttack city, three in Athagarh and one in Narasinghpur block to provide cooked food to affected people. Similarly, several hectares of paddy, non-paddy and vegetable fields are reeling under knee-deep water.

Embankment breached

A 50-foot-long breach on the embankment of Sapua river has marooned five villages of three panchayats in Athagarh block on Friday. More than 2000 people belonging to Karikol, Haridagahira, Manjaripada, Dahisara and Manpur villages of Joranda, Mahakalabasta and Bentapada panchayats have been cut off from the mainstream. Collector Aravind Agarwal has directed the officials concerned for immediate evacuation of marooned people to shelter centres and provide relief, including distribution of dry foods.