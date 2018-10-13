Home States Odisha

Landslide kills 12 in Odisha

Published: 13th October 2018 09:56 AM

Image of landslide used for representation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 12 people reportedly died due to a landslide in Gajapati district where cyclone Titli and subsequent flood caused widespread damage inundating several low-lying areas. 

Gajapati Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal said they have received report of a massive landslide and death of 12 people for it. A team has been sent to the location to ascertain the facts and rescue the alive, he added. 

“We received information about death of nine persons due to a landslide at Baraghara village of Gangabada panchayat in Rayagada block in the evening. Later, we were told that the toll was 12. The report, however, hasn’t been confirmed yet,” Samal said, adding an NDRF team along with the Superintendent of Police has been rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

However, unofficial sources said at least 16 persons have died due to the landslide.

