Minister Pratap Jena directs deployment of mobile units in cyclone-hit Odisha

At a review of arrangements, Jena asked health officials to open medical relief camps and deploy mobile health units in all affected districts.

Published: 13th October 2018 08:03 AM

A beach in Odisha seen deserted due to the cyclone warning. ( Photo| Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In the aftermath of cyclone Titli, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena on Friday directed officials to remain alert to prevent epidemics. At a review of arrangements, Jena asked health officials to open medical relief camps and deploy mobile health units in all affected districts and store required medicines, saline, anti-snake venoms, bleaching powder, ORS pouches and halogen tablets.

“Altogether 222 medical relief camps have been opened and 84 mobile units deployed so far. Officials have been instructed to ensure health services in the flood-hit areas and attend patients in need,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister has directed senior officials, including Special Secretary and Additional Directors to visit Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts. As many as 212 pregnant women have been shifted to Maa Gruhas and nearby health centres. Among others, Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda, MD of OSMCL Archana Patnaik and Special Secretary Dr BK Brahma were present.

