Odisha government cancels Puja vacation

Published: 13th October 2018 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday cancelled leaves of its officials and decided to keep all offices open during Dussehra vacation.

“Considering the impact of cyclonic storm Titli and subsequent flood thereafter, the State Government has decided that all offices would remain open during puja vacation and all kinds of leaves sanctioned earlier (to officials) stand cancelled,” the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said.

Accordingly, Principal Secretary, General Administration, AKK Meena asked secretaries of all departments and Heads of Departments to ensure offices are open during Puja vacation. 

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has also cancelled Puja holidays of its employees till October 24.

