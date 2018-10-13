Woman Maoist leader killed in Odisha  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a major jolt to CPI (Maoist), police gunned down a top woman Maoist leader, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, following a fierce encounter in the erstwhile cut-off region, now called Swabhimaan area, early on Friday. The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha Police and Greyhounds of Andhra Police were conducting a combing operation near Andrapalli village in Swabhimaan area when the Maoists started firing at them indiscriminately.

The security forces retaliated and the fierce encounter continued for a few hours, said SP Jagmohan Meena. The security forces recovered the woman cadre’s body from the site. “We suspect the killed woman Maoist leader was Meena alias Nidiginda Prameela, wife of Uday, secretary of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC). Uday is considered a frontline rebel leader, next to the most wanted Maoist leader RK, the SP said, claiming that it was a major success for the district police.

A native of Pochannnapeta village under Batchannapeta police limits in Warangal district of Telangana, Prameela was the CPI (Maoist) Divisional Committee Member (DCM) and carried cash reward announced by both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments, he added.

Things would become clear after the return of the security forces from the encounter site, the SP said. One more Maoist cadre was killed in an encounter near Jodambo village in Swabhimaan area in May this year in a joint operation by Odisha and Andhra police. “Violence has no place in any civilised society and we will continue the operation against the Maoists while keeping the door open for them to join the mainstream,” the SP said.