Home States Odisha

Cuttack still waterlogged

The Millennium City remained waterlogged on Saturday, around 36 hours after the prolonged downpour that threw life out of gear across the city and its adjoining areas.

Published: 14th October 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Cooked food being distributed on Saturday | RASHMIRANJAN MOHAPATRA

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Millennium City remained waterlogged on Saturday, around 36 hours after the prolonged downpour that threw life out of gear across the city and its adjoining areas. Though water has started receding from some parts of the city on Saturday, still at least 53 localities in low-lying areas are reeling under waterlogging.

Locals alleged that the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials have failed in clearing the accumulated storm water though more than 200 pump sets have been installed. The existing drainage and sewage systems cannot carry waste water even during the dry months. The question of carrying rainwater does not arise at all, they said. Commissioner of CMC Sarat Chandra Nayak said more dewatering pump sets have been pressed into service in the waterlogged localities.

"Waterlogging from the 53 low-lying areas of the city is expected to be cleared by Sunday morning after which we will start necessary disinfecting and sanitation activities," said Nayak. The district administration has also continued its relief operations for the second consecutive day in the worst-affected localities in Cuttack city, Choudwar Municipality and Athagarh block.

So far, the administration has distributed 30 quintals of rice, 10 quintals of flattened rice, 85 kg of molasses, 1,100 breads and 900 packets of biscuits besides providing cooked and dry foods to 18,737 affected people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp