Home States Odisha

Odisha coastline littered with garbage

The crashing waves deposited non-biodegradable plastic and other garbage on the beaches.

Published: 14th October 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Crashing waves deposit garbage on the beach in Ganjam district | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The gigantic sea waves due to very severe cyclonic storm Titli have thrown back huge quantity of garbage on the coastlines of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Ganjam districts. The crashing waves deposited non-biodegradable plastic and other garbage on the beaches.

The beaches of Pentha and Satabhaya in Kendrapara district, Paradip and Silai in Jagatsinghpur district and Rushikulya and Gokhurajuda beach in Ganjam district are now littered with huge quantity of garbage. Beaches such as Satabhaya and Rushikulya have trash up to two feet deep. Many fishermen dump damaged fishing nets, plastic bottles, polythene and other hazardous materials into the sea and the gigantic sea waves during the cyclone throw back the trash onto the shore. “Plastic garbage also chokes rivers and creeks.

The officials should clean the trash from the beaches. The State Government banned use of plastic on October 2 in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela and the seaside town of Puri. It is high time to impose ban on plastic in other parts of the State to save environment,” said Hemant Rout, an environmentalist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Garbage Odisha coast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp