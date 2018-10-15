Home States Odisha

14 labourers injured in bridge collapse in Odisha's Sundargarh district

The incident occurred when one of the five spans of the bridge came crashing down injuring 14 workers near Kunjipani on NH-215 on Sunday.

Published: 15th October 2018 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ROURKELA: At least 14 labourers were injured, three of them seriously, when an under-construction bridge collapsed at Bonai in Sundargarh district, the police said.

The span that crashed was completed on Saturday, they said.

The injured were admitted to the Bonai sub-divisional hospital and three of them with serious injuries later shifted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

Efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collapse of the bridge which is being constructed by the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), they said.

