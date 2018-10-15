Cyclone Titli: 12 ‘washed away’ in Gajapati flash flood

dwijen padhy By

Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: More heart-breaking stories started pouring in on Sunday after connectivity was restored from the district headquarters to different blocks of Titli-ravaged Gajapati.

One Laxman Sabar of Koinpur panchayat in Rayagada block, who reached Parlakhemundi on Sunday, claimed that around 12 persons in Mada village were swept away in strong currents of the water flowing down from a nearby hill. The victims had taken shelter in a school building during cyclone Titli. Sabar said the school building was also destroyed in the flash flood. There is no information about them since last Tuesday, he added.

Speaking to mediapersons, Parlakhemundi SDPO said on receiving the information, a police team has been sent to Mada village to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry. A report is yet to be received. Mada is one of the remotest inaccessible villages located on the foothill bordering Ganjam district.

Similarly, three persons have reportedly gone missing in Langasahi Souba village of Koinpur panchayat in the flash floods. Two villagers of Odaling and as many of Madara village are also said to be missing in the floods. In Bahadasahi village of Gandahati panchayat, two persons, Biju Jani and Lunguri Mandal, have been reported missing after a landslide.

In Anakraba village of Laxmipur panchayat in Rayagada block, two persons reportedly died due to wall collapse. In Lai Lai panchayat of the same block, one Sundara Mani Sabar died as a mud wall caved in on her.

Delayed relief angers people

Meanwhile, Government officials and people’s representatives faced the wrath of Titli-affected people who alleged delay in distribution of relief materials and restoration of connectivity in Rayagada block. On the day, villagers gheraoed the Panchayat Extention Officer and Gram Rojgar Sevak of Dambala while Sarpanchs of Koinpur and Narayanpur also faced the wrath of the people.

At Seven Mile junction of Gosani block, people resorted to road blockade protesting the delay in relief distribution. Protests were also staged near Gandhi junction of Parlakhemundi Municipality. Sources said people even gheraoed Parlakhemundi MLA in Allada and Khanda panchayats of Kasinager block.the district administration has opened a control room at Gajapati stadium for disbursement of relief materials. The Health department has formed 24 mobile units which will visit the affected villages of the district.

Relief reaches Baraghar village

Parlakhemundi: The district administration distributed relief to villagers of Baraghar under Gandahati panchayat in Rayagada block where 15 people had died in landslide. Former union minister Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Chairperson of Special Development Council and Gajapati Antaryami Gomang along with Government officials reached the village and distributed rice, jaggery, kerosene, candles, biscuits and `3000 to each of the 70 families residing in Baraghar.

Restoration works reviewed by Ministers

Parlakhemundi: A three-member Ministerial team led by Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty reviewed the post-cyclone restoration work in Gajapati district here on Sunday. Mohanty said after the large-scale destruction in both Ganjam and Gajapati districts due to cyclone Titli, restoration works are going on in full swing. Connectivity has already been restored to district and block headquarters. Besides, relief distribution has already been started in the affected areas. Field level revenue official have been directed to complete damage assessment soon, Mohanty said and added that tubewells are being repaired on a priority basis. Energy Minister Susant Singh, another member of the team, said electricity supply would be restored in Parlakhemundi, Kasinagar and R Udayagiri by Sunday evening. Fifty per cent of the total 1,20,000 consumers in Gajapati would get electricity by Monday, he added. Urban Development Minister Niranjan Pujari ia also a member of the team.

Titli at its worst