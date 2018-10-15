Home States Odisha

Odisha government order to enrol 56,000 out of school girls

In a letter to the DPCs, the School and Mass Education department has asked them to submit the report by October 25.

Published: 15th October 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the District Project Coordinators (DPCs) under Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) to take immediate steps to enrol around 56,000 girls who are out of schools and submit a status report in this regard.

In a letter to the DPCs, the School and Mass Education department has asked them to submit the report by October 25. Earlier, the Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department, which conducted a survey, asked the School and Mass Education department to take immediate steps to get them enrolled. OPEPA officials said the DPCs have been asked to reverify the statistics at field-level and take steps for their admission.

“At least 55,868 girls aged between 11 and 14 years have been identified by the Women and Child Development department. The district reports on enrolment of these girls are yet to be received,” OPEPA State Project Director Bhupendra Singh Poonia said in the letter.

He also sought a report from the DPCs regarding enrolment of 3,649 out-of-school children identified by the School and Mass Education department. Poonia has asked the officials to ensure enrolment of these children into appropriate classes.

