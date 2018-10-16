Home States Odisha

Raids on illegal quaries in Odisha's Dankari 

Sources said around 24 stone crushers, including several illegal ones, were operating in the hills.

Published: 16th October 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

An official putting up a notice on imposition of ban orders in the hills| Express

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: After years of unabated quarrying in Dankari hills under Dharmasala tehsil, the district administration finally woke up from its slumber on Monday to act against the illegal practice.  A joint team led by Jajpur Collector, SP and other district officials raided the illegal quarries in Dankari hills and sealed those. The district administration also demarcated the quarries by installing red flags besides imposing Section 144 of the CrPC in the area.

Sources said around 24 stone crushers, including several illegal ones, were operating in the hills. The administration’s move came after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the State Government to check the continuous extraction of minor mineral resources and its transportation from Dankari hills.
According to official reports, the administration had permitted mining operations in four out of the 16 minor mineral sources (Sairat) in Dankari area. 

The Centre has decided to set up a strategic oil reserve with a capacity of 3.7 million tonne at Dankari hills to increase the storage capacity of petroleum products for use during emergency. Accordingly, it had asked the State Government and Jajpur administration to shut down the crushers and stop mining work. However, the district administration failed to act against the stone crushers and illegal mining in the area, sources said.

Later, a social activist filed a petition in the NGT alleging rampant illegal mining in Dankari hills and demanded an end to it. Acting on the complaint, the NGT on October 5 ordered the State Government and Jajpur administration to take action in this connection. Following the NGT directive to the Chief Secretary of Odisha, a special committee was also formed to inquire into the matter. Last week, a special team of the State Environment Impact Assessment Committee had visited the area to take stock of the situation.

Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Dash said permission was not given to carry out mining operations in Dankari area. “We have clamped prohibitory orders and warned public not to enter the hillock area. If anything illegal comes to our notice, we will file prosecution against the violators,” he added. Three platoons of police force were deployed during the raid in Dankari hillock area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp