Home States Odisha

Death toll in Titli-hit Odisha rises to 52; damage put at Rs 2,200 crore

Authorities conducted a review meeting to assess the extent of damage due to the cyclone that battered the state on October 11.

Published: 17th October 2018 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli (File | PTI)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The number of deaths in cyclone Titli-hit Odisha increased to 52, and the state government more than doubled the compensation amount to the kin of the deceased, an official said on Wednesday.

Authorities conducted a review meeting to assess the extent of damage due to the cyclone that battered the state on October 11.

The coastal state is estimated to have suffered damages worth Rs 2,200 crore, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

"As per the primary damage assessment report, the overall damage including infrastructure and agriculture has been estimated at Rs 2,200 crore," Padhi said.

A final damage assessment report will be prepared within two days, he added.

"39 deaths are reported from Gajapati district alone. 12 deaths are reported from Ganjam district and one from Kandhamal district," said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi after the review meeting.

The state government enhanced the compensation amount from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased.

Earlier, the state government had confirmed 26 deaths due to cyclone and subsequent floods.

Damage to roads has been estimated at Rs 500 crore, electricity infrastructure at Rs 133 crore, houses at Rs 150 crore and crops at Rs 233 crore.

The state government on Tuesday released Rs 102 crore for the people of Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada - the worst affected districts.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who visited Gajapati and Ganjam districts, announced that Baraghara village will be shifted from the hilltop to the foothills.

76 families of the village will be provided with pucca houses under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.

The Chief Minister distributed "patta" to beneficiaries and said that the government would take care of the children who lost their parents in the calamity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Titli Titli cyclone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp