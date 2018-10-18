Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik succour to Titli-Hit, Ex gratia increased to Rs 10 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the death toll in the twin calamities of cyclone Titli and subsequent floods rising, the State Government on Wednesday enhanced ex gratia from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh each for the deceased families. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made this announcement during his visit to cyclone and flood-affected areas of Ganjam and Gajapati districts, including Baraghar in Gangabada gram panchayat where landslide has so far claimed 15 lives.

The toll may go up as the authorities are in the process of verifying 10 more cases who went missing in a landslide in worst-affected Gajapati district, official sources said. While Rs 4 lakh will be given from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the remaining Rs 6 lakh will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Expressing deep sympathy for the bereaved families, the Chief Minister said, “Never in the history of Odisha had landslides of this scale happened. This is completely a new phenomenon. We will do a vulnerability mapping of hilltop villages and provide shelter homes wherever required.”

The Chief Minister landed at Champapur close to Baraghar and interacted with the affected families. Many villagers expressed their willingness to move from the hilltop to the plains.“All facilities will be extended to people wherever they shift to other locations. The new settlements will be declared as village and all basic amenities like drinking water, anganwadi centres, schools, community centres and health facilities will be provided,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister also distributed land rights to 10 families who want to shift from the hilltops. He directed the officials concerned to restore electricity and road connectivity on a war footing.

Children who have been orphaned due to the natural calamity will be extended all support, including education, the Chief Minister said, adding that free kitchen would continue in the village till the villagers are relocated to their new habitation.

Later, the Chief Minister went to Bhanjanagar and reviewed the restoration work in Ganjam district. He also made an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Ganjam district. Meanwhile, South Odisha districts are limping back to normalcy after six days of deluge. While people are busy in repairing their houses, the administration is focusing on rehabilitation of people whose houses have been washed away in post cyclone floods.